ISLAMABAD Nov 29 Pakistani cable television operators on Tuesday threatened to block Western news channels they say are anti-Pakistani, as fury spread over a NATO attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.

"We want to send them a strong message to stop this. If they don't stop this, then it is our right to stop them," Khalid Arain, president of the All Pakistan Cable Operators Association said in a live press conference. The BBC was the focus of criticism.

