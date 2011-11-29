(Repeats with dateline, no change to text)
ISLAMABAD Nov 29 Pakistani cable television operators on Tuesday threatened to block Western news channels they say are anti-Pakistani, as fury spread over a NATO attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.
"We want to send them a strong message to stop this. If they don't stop this, then it is our right to stop them," Khalid Arain, president of the All Pakistan Cable Operators Association said in a live press conference. The BBC was the focus of criticism.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.