* Pakistan PM denounces attack on outposts
* Supply trucks stopped en route to Afghanistan
* NATO aircraft likely responsible for deaths - spokesman
(Adds Vieter and Dempsey spokesman comments)
By Shams Momand
YAKKAGHUND, Pakistan, Nov 26 NATO helicopters
and fighter jets attacked two military outposts in northwest
Pakistan on Saturday, killing as many as 28 troops and plunging
U.S.-Pakistan relations deeper into crisis.
Pakistan shut down NATO supply routes into Afghanistan -
used for sending in nearly half of the alliance's land shipments
- in retaliation for the worst such incident since Islamabad
uneasily allied itself with Washington following the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks on the United States.
Islamabad also said it had ordered the United States to
vacate a drone base in the country, but a senior U.S. official
said Washington had received no such request and noted that
Pakistan had made similar eviction threats in the past, without
following through.
NATO and U.S. officials expressed regret about the deaths of
the Pakistani soldiers, indicating the attack may have been an
error; but the exact circumstances remained unclear.
"Senior U.S. civilian and military officials have been in
touch with their Pakistani counterparts from Islamabad, Kabul
and Washington to express our condolences, our desire to work
together to determine what took place, and our commitment to the
U.S.-Pakistan partnership which advances our shared interests,
including fighting terrorism in the region," said White House
national security council spokesman Tommy Vieter.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Pakistani
Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar spoke by telephone, as did
General Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Ashfaq Parvez
Kayani.
The NATO-led force in Afghanistan confirmed that NATO
aircraft had probably killed Pakistani soldiers in an area close
to the Afghan-Pakistani border.
"Close air support was called in, in the development of the
tactical situation, and it is what highly likely caused the
Pakistan casualties," said General Carsten Jacobson, spokesman
for the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).
He added he could not confirm the number of casualties, but
ISAF was investigating. "We are aware that Pakistani soldiers
perished. We don't know the size, the magnitude," he said.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani said the
killings were "an attack on Pakistan's sovereignty", adding: "We
will not let any harm come to Pakistan's sovereignty and
solidarity."
Pakistan's Foreign Office said it would take up the matter
"in the strongest terms" with NATO and the United States, while
army chief Kayani said steps would be taken to respond "to this
irresponsible act".
"A strong protest has been launched with NATO/ISAF in which
it has been demanded that strong and urgent action be taken
against those responsible for this aggression."
Two military officials said up to 28 troops had been killed
and 11 wounded in the attack on the outposts, about 2.5 km (1.5
miles) from the Afghan border. The Pakistani military said 24
troops were killed and 13 wounded.
The attack took place around 2 a.m. (2100 GMT) in the Baizai
area of Mohmand, where Pakistani troops are fighting Taliban
militants. Across the border is Afghanistan's Kunar province,
which has seen years of heavy fighting.
"Pakistani troops effectively responded immediately in
self-defence to NATO/ISAF's aggression with all available
weapons," the Pakistani military statement said.
The commander of NATO-led forces in Afghanistan, General
John R. Allen, offered his condolences to the families of
Pakistani soldiers who "may have been killed or injured".
Dempsey's spokesman, Colonel David Lapan, could not confirm
the closure of the Pakistani border crossing to trucks carrying
supplies for ISAF forces. However, he noted that "if true, we
have alternate routes we can use, as we have in the past".
POORLY MARKED
Around 40 troops were stationed at the outposts, military
sources said. Two officers were reported among the dead. "They
without any reasons attacked on our post and killed soldiers
asleep," said a senior Pakistani officer, requesting anonymity.
The border is often poorly marked, and Afghan and Pakistani
maps have differences of several kilometres in some places,
military officials have said.
However, Pakistani military spokesman Major-General Athar
Abbas said NATO had been given maps of the area, with Pakistani
military posts identified.
"When the other side is saying there is a doubt about this,
there is no doubt about it. These posts have been marked and
handed over to the other side for marking on their maps and are
clearly inside Pakistani territory."
The incident occurred a day after Allen met Kayani to
discuss border control and enhanced cooperation.
A senior military source told Reuters that after the meeting
that set out "to build confidence and trust, these kind of
attacks should not have taken place".
BLOCKED SUPPLIES
Pakistan is a vital land route for nearly half of NATO
supplies shipped overland to its troops in Afghanistan, a NATO
spokesman said. Land shipments account for about two thirds of
the alliance's cargo shipments into Afghanistan.
Hours after the raid, NATO supply trucks and fuel tankers
bound for Afghanistan were stopped at Jamrud town in the Khyber
tribal region near the city of Peshawar, officials said.
The border crossing at Chaman in southwestern Baluchistan
province was also closed, Frontier Corps officials said.
A meeting of the cabinet's defence committee convened by
Gilani "decided to close with immediate effect NATO/ISAF
logistics supply lines," according to a statement issued by
Gilani's office.
The committee decided to ask the United States to vacate,
within 15 days, the Shamsi Air Base, a remote installation in
Baluchistan used by U.S. forces for drone strikes which has long
been at the centre of a dispute between Islamabad and
Washington.
The meeting also decided the government would "revisit and
undertake a complete review of all programmes, activities and
cooperative arrangements with US/NATO/ISAF, including
diplomatic, political, military and intelligence".
A similar incident on Sept 30, 2010, which killed two
Pakistani service personnel, led to the closure of one of NATO's
supply routes through Pakistan for 10 days. NATO apologised for
that incident, which it said happened when NATO gunships mistook
warning shots by Pakistani forces for a militant attack.
Relations between the United States and Pakistan were
strained by the killing of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden by
U.S. special forces in Pakistan in May, which Pakistan called a
flagrant violation of sovereignty.
Pakistan's jailing of a CIA contractor and U.S. accusations
that Pakistan backed a militant attack on the U.S. embassy in
Kabul have added to the tensions.
"This will have a catastrophic effect on Pakistan-U.S.
relations. The public in Pakistan are going to go berserk on
this," said Charles Heyman, senior defence analyst at British
military website Armedforces.co.uk.
Other analysts, including Rustam Shah Mohmand, a former
ambassador to Afghanistan, predicted Pakistan would protest and
close the supply lines for some time, but that ultimately
"things will get back to normal".
(Additional reporting by Bushra Takseen, Saud Mehsud, Jibran
Ahmad and Saeed Achakzai in Pakistan, Tim Castle in London,
Warren Strobel in Washington and Hamid Shalizi and Christine
Kearney in Afghanistan;
Writing by Augustine Anthony, Chris Allbritton and Emma
Graham-Harrison; Editing by Andrew Roche and David Stamp)