By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
| ISLAMABAD, March 16
ISLAMABAD, March 16 A Pakistani motorcyclist has
been arrested in the eastern city of Lahore after police caught
him riding naked along a busy road, days after a video of his
exploits went viral on social media.
Police got word on Saturday that Shehroz Khan, 20, was
riding naked once again on Lahore's Main Boulevard. They blocked
the road from all sides and Khan was flagged down and arrested,
police said on Monday.
"We arrested Shehroz on Saturday for overspeeding, violating
traffic rules and for revealing his private organs in public,"
police officer Zulfiqar Butt said. "He's still in police custody
though all three offences are bailable."
Khan, who goes by the nickname "Rocket", had bet his friends
he could pull off the nude stunt, media said.
TV channels showed footage of a naked Khan doing a wheelie
in the city centre while scores of cheering friends followed on
their bikes.
