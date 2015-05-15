By Saud Mehsud
| DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan May 15 Pakistani
troops on Friday began a "massive" offensive to try to push the
Taliban from their last major stronghold in the mountainous
northwestern region of North Waziristan, moving in from north
and south, officials and residents said.
The heavily forested ravines of the Shawal Valley are
pockmarked with Taliban hideouts and the valley itself is a key
smuggling route into neighbouring Afghanistan.
Pakistani jets began bombing the valley in the early hours,
killing between six and 15 militants, four intelligence sources
told Reuters.
"It is a massive military action against the Taliban
militants and their allies in the Shawal mountains," said a
government official who asked for anonymity because he was not
authorized to speak about military operations.
The Pakistani Taliban controlled almost all of North
Waziristan until troops launched a long-awaited offensive there
in June. The Taliban still maintain control of Shawal Valley and
have used it as a launching pad for attacks on Pakistani forces.
A spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
The Pakistani Taliban are allied with Afghan Taliban and
share a similar jihadist ideology. But they operate as a
separate entity, focused on toppling the Pakistani state and
establishing strict Islamic rule in the nuclear-armed nation.
NATO forces, which left Afghanistan last year, repeatedly
urged Pakistan to take action against Taliban havens along its
border.
Residents said tanks and soldiers were approaching the
valley from the north and south.
"Hundreds of trucks and pickups full of soldiers and
weapons...are moving towards Shawal," said Zainullah, a
telephone operator in Shawal Valley.
"There are roadblocks everywhere, no one can come in or go
out. There is a complete curfew and phones lines are also being
cut."
Several military officials told Reuters that the Pakistani
military had requested help from Afghanistan to prevent
militants from fleeing over the border.
Any cooperation would be a significant step forward in a
thaw in relations that began when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
took office last year.
Neither the Pakistani nor the Afghan military responded to
requests for comment. Government officials in the area said they
were not authorized to comment.
A resident said there had been heavy fighting between the
militants and the military on the edge of the valley and
civilians feared being trapped.
"We are in fear, especially the kids," he said. "We are now
preparing to leave the area and shift to safe places, because
last night artillery shells were fired continuously."
(Additional reporting by Hafiz Wazir in Wana, Haji Mujtaba in
Banni and Javed Hussain in Parachinar; Writing by Katharine
Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)