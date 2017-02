KARACHI Aug 12 Pakistan's Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) reported a net profit on Friday of 63.53 billion rupees ($736 million) in the 2010/11 fiscal year (July-June), up 7.35 percent from last year.

That compared with a net profit of 59.18 billion rupees last year.

OGDCL also announced a 2.5 rupees per share final cash dividend.

OGDCL shares were trading 0.79 percent higher at 128.89 rupees, in a broader market which was up 0.77 percent.

($1 = 86.330 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)