KARACHI, Pakistan Nov 10 Global oil giant Vitol
will acquire 15 percent of Pakistani oil company
Hascol Petroleum Ltd, with an option to buy another 10
percent within one year, Hascol said.
"We would like to inform that a term sheet has been signed
by Vitol Dubai Limited with the major shareholders of Hascol
Petroleum Limited (Hascol) to buy 15 percent of the issued share
capital of Hascol," Zeeshan ul Haq, Hascol's secretary, said in
a statement.
No price was given, but Hascol has a market capitalisation
of about $190 million, which would put the size of the deal at
about $28.5 million.
($1 = 104.4300 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Richard Pullin)