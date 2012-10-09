Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
SINGAPORE Oct 9 Pakistan State Oil is seeking 845,000 tonnes of oil products for delivery from December 2012 to February 2013, about 50 percent more than it bought for September to December delivery, a tender document showed on Tuesday.
The state-owned firm is seeking 455,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, 110,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil and 280,000 tonnes of motor gasoline, the document showed.
The tender closes on Oct. 19 and is valid until Oct. 26. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.