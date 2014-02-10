ISLAMABAD Feb 10 Separatist rebels from
Pakistan's resource-rich Baluchistan province have blown up
three gas pipelines, cutting supplies to the country's most
economically important province, an official from a state-owned
gas company said Monday.
The rebels blew up the pipelines to Punjab province
overnight, said Ayub Bajwa, the emergency manager on duty for
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in the capital of Islamabad.
Punjab is Pakistan's most populous and wealthy province and
the power base of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Most of the
province is now without gas.
"This the first time they have blown all three
simultaneously," Bajwa said. "They used to just blow up one here
or there."
The pipelines are large - 24, 18 and 16 inches in diameter.
It will take at least two days to repair them, Bajwa said.
During that time millions of Pakistanis will be unable to
heat their homes or run their factories.
Sarbaz Baloch, a spokesman for the banned Baluch Republican
Army, said his group had blown up the pipelines near the Punjabi
town of Rahim Yar Khan, about 600 km (370 miles) south of
Islamabad.
The BRA is fighting for the independence of Baluchistan,
Pakistan's poorest and biggest province. They accuse the federal
government of looting the province's rich mineral resources and
leaving its people to live in poverty.
Human rights groups have accused both the Baluch rebels and
government security forces of serious human rights abuses,
including kidnapping, torturing and killing civilians.
(Additional reporting by Asim Tanveer in Multan and Gul
Yousafzai in Quetta; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by
Robert Birsel)