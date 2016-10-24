ISLAMABAD Oct 24 Pakistan's government on
Monday vowed to block protests in Islamabad if opposition leader
Imran Khan pushes ahead with plans to shut down the government
and transport in the capital from Nov. 2.
The threatened protest has prompted worries of a repeat of a
crippling occupation of Islamabad that Khan led in 2014 after he
rejected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's election win.
Khan has demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resign
over the Panama Papers data leak that linked the premier's
family to offshore wealth. Sharif's family denies any
wrongdoing.
The opposition leader has seized on the Panama Papers
scandal as a fresh opportunity to try to unseat Sharif.
However, government spokesman Pervaiz Rashid said on Monday
there would be no repeat of 2014, as Khan vowed the same day
that a million people would protest.
"It is the government's responsibility to ensure that life
in the capital goes on as normal," Rashid told a press
conference in Islamabad. "The law will take its course against
elements trying to shut down Islamabad."
Rashid was not explicit how the government would thwart the
protests.
A former cricketing hero, Khan said the protests would force
the closure of schools, public offices, roads into the capital,
and the airport, until Sharif resigned or agreed to be
investigated.
"No police can stop one million people," Khan told a rally
on Monday.
"Nawaz Sharif ... for seven months you have neither agreed
to being investigated nor resigned," Khan added. "Now you can't
run away from November 2."
Leaked documents from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law
firm appeared to show that Sharif's daughter and two sons own
offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin
Islands. Sharif's family deny wrongdoing.
Holding offshore companies is not illegal in Pakistan, but
Khan has implied the money was gained by corruption.
Members of Sharif's cabinet addressed a press conference on
Saturday and accused Khan himself of money laundering and tax
evasion. His party did not respond to calls seeking comment.
The allegations follow Khan's acknowledgement in May that he
used an off-shore company to legally avoid paying British tax on
a London property sale. The admission temporarily eased the
pressure on Sharif's government but the opposition is once again
using the Panama Papers to try and unseat Sharif.
(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik,; Editing by Kay Johnson and
Richard Balmforth)