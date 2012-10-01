* Private detective finds niche market in infidelity
* Divorces more frequent
* More women confront cheating husbands
By Aisha Chowdhry
LAHORE, Pakistan, Oct 2 Twenty-three years of
military service come in handy when Masood Haider gets a call
from a suspicious spouse.
He quickly dispatches a surveillance team to keep tabs on
the partner believed to be heading off for an illicit
rendezvous.
In deeply conservative Muslim Pakistan where arranged
marriages are common and adultery can be punished by death, it
is an illustration of how much the society is changing that
Haider's private detective agency exists at all.
"What was taken as taboo 20 to 25 years ago is no more taken
that way," said Haider, 53, a former army pilot who founded
FactFinders, Pakistan's first licensed private detective agency.
The business of exposing cheating spouses, he says, is
growing.
"People simply understand that if two people cannot live
under one roof and they cannot co-exist peacefully it is better
to disengage and carry on with their lives instead of dragging
it on."
Pakistan portrays itself as a progressive Islamic nation.
But since the 1980s, it has been drifting towards a more
conservative interpretation of Islam that has reshaped the
political landscape, fuelled militancy and cowed champions of
tolerance into silence.
Adultery is a capital crime under Islamic Sharia law. Death
sentences are rarely carried out by the state but people
sometimes do take matters into their own hands, especially in
rural areas.
Yet women are becoming increasingly assertive about
confronting unfaithful spouses. So are men.
"When I opened this company I was not sure whether Pakistani
men would confide in me regarding their wives," said Haider, in
his spacious office in the city of Lahore where he began his
venture on Valentine's Day two years ago.
"But to my surprise the first case I received was of a
cheating wife."
His services do not come cheap. The downpayment for
FactFinders to check on an unfaithful partner is $5,500, out of
reach of most people who on average bring home just $60 a month.
Clients are mostly wealthy Pakistanis who live here, or in
Britain, the United States or United Arab Emirates and want to
keep a close eye on spouses or fiancées from afar.
His investigations are not restricted to cases of
infidelity.
One man, for example, desperately wanted him to retrieve a
stolen computer with compromising pictures of his naked wife.
But it is mostly husbands or wives tormented by suspicion of
cheating who turn to Haider.
His website promises to "Off load your burden with full
confidentiality" with the suggestive image of a turned-over high
heeled-shoe beside a wine glass. To reinforce the point, another
photograph shows a luxury car splashed with graffiti from an
angry wife or girlfriend.
EMERGENCY HOTLINE
For the really desperate, there is an emergency hotline.
"I think if women could afford it, 80 percent of Pakistani
women would be here," said one woman client.
"In our culture women are discouraged. They are expected to
suck it up and be quiet about it. I am done with the being
scared part."
His staff of 30, scattered across Pakistan with a few in
Britain for clients there, are recruited from retired military
and police officers and the financial industry.
Fatima, 32, worked for Britain's Scotland Yard before
joining Haidar's outfit, where she does research and manages
surveillance teams and other operations.
"In a country like Pakistan, we should promote such things
(businesses). There is nothing bad about it."
Some philanderers go to creative extremes to avoid being
caught.
A wealthy Karachi man posed as a rent-a-car driver when
meeting his lover. To keep a closer watch, Haider deployed a
female detective agent disguised as a maid in the woman's house
.
"So, under one roof, the driver was not the driver and the
maid was not the maid. It was 'The Bold and the Beautiful' going
on in real life," said Haider, referring to the U.S. television
soap opera.
Most infidelity takes place in the first five years of
marriage or 20 years into married life, he pointed out.
The indiscretions may be one reason why divorce rates are
rising. The Islamabad Arbitration Council, where divorces are
officially registered, says the number of broken marriages, have
doubled in the last ten years.
In 2011, there were 557 divorces filed in the capital
Islamabad alone, compared to 208 in 2002.
Even after 150 cases, some still shock Haider.
"A client caught his wife red-handed in the bedroom with her
lover," said Haider, who has grey hair and a light mustache and
retired from the army in 2000. "Instead of being ashamed, she
blamed the lover for being caught."
"'It is because of this idiot that I was caught. Otherwise I
was doing it for three years'," Haider laughingly quoted her as
telling her husband. "I thought 'look at the guts of this
lady'."
(Writing by Michael Georgy, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)