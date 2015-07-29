By Katharine Houreld
Pakistan will sign a deal
next month to import gas shipments from Qatar for the next 15
years, a top Pakistani energy official said Wednesday, an
agreement that should help tackle Pakistan's chronic gas
shortages.
The flexible contract will allow Pakistan to import between
200 and 400 million standard cubic feet per day (mmcfd), said
Mobin Saulat, head of state-run Inter State Gas systems, which
oversees the pipelines.
He would not comment on the price, but said it was "very
competitive".
"It's finalised and there's just a couple of formalities. We
should be able to sign it in August," he said.
Pakistan currently faces a gas shortage of around 2,000
mmcfd per day.
Pakistan has imported seven spot cargos of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) from Qatar since the completion of an LNG terminal in
the southern port city of Karachi in April, said Saulat.
"It's fully operational," he said of the terminal. "It's
helped a lot in meeting the deficit."
Pakistan's gas companies are also upgrading their
distribution system, he said, and Pakistan is expected to sign a
government-to-government agreement with Russia to build a new
pipeline from Karachi to the provincial capital of Lahore next
month, he said.
Russian company Rostec is interested in building the
pipeline, he said.
