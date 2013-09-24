By Gul Yusufzai
QUETTA, Pakistan, Sept 24 A major earthquake hit
a remote part of western Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least
45 people and prompting a new island to rise from the sea just
off the country's southern coast.
Tremors were felt as far away as the Indian capital of New
Delhi, hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east, where
buildings shook, as well as the sprawling port city of Karachi
in Pakistan.
The United States Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude
quake struck 145 miles (235 km) southeast of Dalbandin in
Pakistan's quake-prone province of Baluchistan, which borders
Iran.
The earthquake was so powerful that it caused the seabed to
rise and create a small, mountain-like island about 600 meters
(yards) off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea.
Television channels showed images of a stretch of rocky
terrain rising above the sea level, with a crowd of bewildered
people gathering on the shore to witness the rare phenomenon.
Officials said scores of mud houses were destroyed by
aftershocks in the thinly populated mountainous area near the
quake epicenter in Baluchistan, a huge barren province of
deserts and rugged mountains.
Abdul Qadoos, deputy speaker of the Baluchistan assembly,
told Reuters that at least 30 percent of houses in the
impoverished Awaran district had caved in.
The local deputy commissioner in Awaran, Abdul Rasheed
Gogazai, and the spokesman of Pakistan's Frontier Corps involved
in the rescue effort said at least 45 people had been killed.
In the regional capital of Quetta, officials said some areas
appeared to be badly damaged but it was hard to assess the
impact quickly because the locations were so remote.
Chief secretary Babar Yaqoob said earlier that 25 people had
been injured and that the death toll was expected to increase as
many people appeared to be trapped inside their collapsed homes.
Local television reported that helicopters carrying relief
supplies had been dispatched to the affected area. The army said
it had deployed 200 troops to help deal with the disaster.