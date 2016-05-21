UPDATE 1-Mongolian citizens offer cash, jewellery, horses to pay off gov't debt
* Development Bank of Mongolia's $580 mln of bonds due in March
KARACHI May 21 Pakistan's central bank trimmed its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Saturday, as the country was on course to miss its economic growth target for the year.
The bank said economic growth in fiscal year ending June 2016 was likely to exceed last fiscal year's 4.2 percent but miss the 5.5 percent target. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sam Holmes)
ZURICH, Feb 2 Private bank Coutts & Co Ltd was ordered to pay 6.5 million Swiss francs ($6.56 million) by Swiss watchdog FINMA on Thursday for breaching money laundering regulations in its relationships with scandal-tainted Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.
* Has been awarded a 150 million pounds contract by LBS Properties to deliver main construction works of Madison Tower in Canary Wharf, London.