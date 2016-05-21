KARACHI May 21 Pakistan's central bank trimmed its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Saturday, as the country was on course to miss its economic growth target for the year.

The bank said economic growth in fiscal year ending June 2016 was likely to exceed last fiscal year's 4.2 percent but miss the 5.5 percent target. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sam Holmes)