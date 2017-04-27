By Drazen Jorgic
| ISLAMABAD, April 27
ISLAMABAD, April 27 Pakistan's financial
regulator is escalating investigations against stockbrokers in a
campaign to curb insider trading and illegal leveraging in the
stock market, its executive director said in an interview.
Pakistan's benchmark stocks index was one of the world's
best performing last year and has returned more than 900 percent
since early 2009. But the bourse's last crash in 2008 was severe
and made worse by brokers holding secretly leveraged positions.
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)
has filed criminal complaints of market abuses against seven
stockbrokers this year, including for insider trading and stocks
manipulation. A judge will decide whether the complaints warrant
formal charges - the usual outcome in such cases.
Two complaints have also been filed about employees in banks
who engaged in "front-running", which involves trading on
advance information not available to clients.
SECP executive director Bilal Rasul told Reuters in an
interview that the agency has taken a more assertive role this
year in the wake of new legislation to reform financial markets.
"In terms of investigations, legal proceedings, regulations
passed, I think the broker community and the market have
reconciled with the fact that they need to ensure full
compliance in order to stay in business," Rasul, also the SECP's
spokesman, said at its headquarters in Islamabad.
In recent years the main Pakistan bourses were demutualised
to weaken the influence of stockbrokers and deepen the investor
base, which remains low by regional standards.
Pakistan's bourse was boosted last year when the stock
market was reclassified to be included in the MSCI's emerging
market index category, thanks partly to reforms aimed at
increasing transparency.
Rasul said the MSCI reclassification, which is set to take
effect in May and expected to boost liquidity, is a key
incentive to continue cleaning up the market and attracting more
local and foreign investors.
The latter see Pakistan as an especially risky market due to
political instability, including Islamist militancy, in the
nuclear-armed South Asian country.
SECP investigators have been raiding stockbrokers' offices
using new surveillance technology to nab those manipulating the
market through "spoofing" or other fraudulent schemes.
"We have onsite investigators, people who are chartered
accountants, CFAs, ACCAs, who go in and they will do on-site
inspections in the back office of brokerage houses, which was
pretty much unheard of a few years ago," Rasul said.
Due to the small market capitalisation of Pakistan's bourse,
at about $90 billion, those opposed to tougher regulation have
argued that any heavy-handed approach by SECP could hinder the
growth of the market.
Rasul said the actions taken in recent months had reduced
systemic risk in the market. "We have gone after so many people
and the market has sustained itself, and it's still buoyant."
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Mark Heinrich)