HONG KONG, June 10 The government of Pakistan
will sell its 19.8 percent stake in lender United Bank Ltd
for up to 42 billion Pakistani rupees ($426.27 million)
on Wednesday, IFR magazine reported on Tuesday.
The deal forms part of an initiative announced earlier this
year in which the government will sell stakes in 65 state-owned
companies.
Arif Habib, Credit Suisse and Elixir Securities will manage
the United Bank deal, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The relevant officials at United Bank and the Pakistan
government did not immediately respond to calls for comment.
($1 = 98.5300 Pakistani Rupees)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Lawrence White;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)