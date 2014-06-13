HONG KONG, June 13 Pakistan's Oil and Gas
Development Corp will issue $850 million worth of
global depositary receipts (GDRs) in September, IFR reported on
Friday, as part of the government's privatisation plans.
The Pakistan Government owns a 74.97 percent stake in OGDC.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup will act as
financial advisers, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported
citing Mohammad Zubair, Chairman of the Privatisation
Commission.
The Government also plans to sell down a stake in lender
Habib Bank, IFR reported, citing Zubair.
(Reporting By S. Anuradha of IFR, writing by Lawrence White;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)