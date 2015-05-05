By Anam Zehra
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD May 5 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the country's first solar power
plant, the latest fruit of increasingly close cooperation with
China and a step towards an electoral promise to end crippling
power cuts.
The solar park in Punjab province produces 100 MW of power,
which will be increased to 1,000 MW by next year.
The plant, owned by Punjab province and built by China's
Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co Ltd (TBEA), took a year to
build at a cost of $190 million, Pakistani government documents
show.
"Since I became prime minister my one goal has been to
eliminate darkness in Pakistan, and bring lights back to the
country," Sharif said in a speech.
"By 2017-2018, there will be an end to load shedding," he
said, referring to a system of rolling black-outs used to ration
electricity.
The country generated an average of 15,500 MW of power last
year, about three-quarters of what it needs, a power ministry
spokesman said. The shortfall can soar during peak summer
months.
Power shortages cripple industry and have led to widespread
discontent. Sharif is keen to address the problem before the
next election, due by 2018.
The Quaid-e-Azam Solar Plant, spread over 500 acres (202
hectares) of sun-baked southern Punjab, is a link in an
ambitious plan for a China-Pakistan economic corridor, unveiled
by China's President Xi Jinping last month.
The corridor, linking Pakistan's Arabian sea port of Gwadar
with western China's Xinjiang region, includes energy and
infrastructure projects worth up to $46 billion.
Pakistan says $37 billion of Chinese investment is going
into energy ventures to generate 16,400 MW of power.
Camels and horses pranced to the beat of traditional drums
as national flags fluttered over the inauguration ceremony.
China's ambassador, Sun Weidong, said the plant marked a new
phase of cooperation between the neighbours.
Sharif said solar plants planned across the country would
produce a total of 4,260 MW of power.
Solar and wind power is several times more expensive than
electricity generated by hydropower.
(Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)