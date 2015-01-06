ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Amid a
worsening energy crisis, Pakistan has approved the use of
grid-connected solar energy, rooftop solar installations and
mortgage financing for home solar panels to boost uptake of
clean energy in the country.
The government has also reversed course and eliminated a
32.5 percent tax imposed on imported solar equipment in the
country's 2014-2015 budget. The reversal aims to bring down the
cost of installing solar panels.
The approval of net-metering - which allows solar panel
purchasers to sell power they produce to the national grid - is
a major breakthrough that could spur use of solar energy and
help Pakistan's government cut power shortages in the long run,
said Asjad Imtiaz Ali, chief executive officer of the
Alternative Energy Development Board, a public organisation.
"The initiative will help scale up demand for solar energy
across Pakistan," he said, "and we hope the increased demand
will also result in sufficient decreases in the price of solar
equipment."
Ali said the government decided to cut newly imposed taxes
on the import of solar panels following pressure from business
owners, the public and media.
And the decision to allow solar generators to sell their
excess generating capacity means "consumers can now install
rooftop solar systems and sell the extra energy to the national
grid," he said.
Currently, Pakistan's rural areas face blackouts of over 11
hours a day while urban areas suffer up to eight hours of daily
power cuts. The total power shortfall stands around 6,000
megawatts.
Safeer Hussain, a registrar at the National Electric Power
Regulatory Authority, said consumers who intend to sell
solar-generated electric power to a distribution company would
need to register with his authority.
"Net-metering is a sophisticated system and the applicant
would be responsible for the installation of the equipment used
for interconnection," he said.
HOW IT WORKS
Net-metering is a billing mechanism that credits solar
energy system owners for the electricity they add to the
national grid.
If a solar household uses more grid power than it supplies
to the grid from its solar panels, it would still be billed each
month for that excess power. But if it supplies more electricity
than it uses in a month, then it will receive a credit against
future bills or, be paid for the power on an annual basis,
Hussain said.
"The tariff applicable for purchase of electricity from the
consumer will be the same at which he has been billed by the
company for electric power," he said.
Nauman Khan, one panel importer and chief executive officer
of Grace Solar Pakistan, said the changes could triple his solar
imports in 2015.
Pakistan's private sector imported 350 megawatts of solar
panels in 2013 but that dropped to 128 megawatts in 2014 after
the government imposed taxes on import of the panels, he said.
"The tax exemptions and other initiatives to boost clean
energy are a welcome move by the government," he said. "We hope
the private sector would import around 800 megawatts of solar
panels in 2015 to meet the demand."
Net-metering will not only help consumers get uninterrupted
power and energy credits through the year but also help the
government bridge its power shortfall, he said.
Khan and the heads of two other solar companies plan to
install rooftop solar on 100,000 homes in Lahore, Karachi,
Rawalpindi and Islamabad in next two to three years, with Bank
Alfalah Limited, a private bank, offering financing to buyers.
FUNDING TO BUY PANELS
The State Bank of Pakistan and the Alternative Energy
Development Board have recently allowed the bank for the first
time to finance rooftop solar installation with home mortgages.
Fariha Mir, a senior manager at Bank Alfalah, said the
financing up to five million rupees (around $50,000) for rooftop
solar installation would be launched in the first quarter of
2015 under the banner "Green Market."
"It's our social responsibility to create awareness about
clean energy and provide loans for it on easy installments to
our customers," she said.
Mir said the bank would give loans to customers who want to
convert their homes to solar energy. The programme, which will
allow buyers to borrow against their home's value, will continue
for five years, she said.
"The loan would be especially useful for people who
otherwise can't afford rooftop solar installation," she said,
adding the interest rate on the solar financing would also be
comparatively low.
Qamar-uz-Zaman, an expert on climate change with Lead
Pakistan, a non-profit organisation in Islamabad, predicted
net-metering and private sector financing for solar installation
would revolutionise the use of renewable energy in Pakistan, as
it has done for many other developed and developing countries.
"Pakistan can cut carbon emissions to a significant extent
and access international climate financing by promoting solar
energy, besides overcoming its energy crisis," he said.
(Reporting by Aamir Saeed; editing by Laurie Goering)