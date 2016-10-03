KARACHI Oct 3 Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd
has received interest from international companies including the
Shanghai Stock Exchange to buy a stake, the head of the
Pakistani bourse said on Monday.
The Pakistani bourse has been searching for a strategic
investor and in July invited companies to show interest in
buying a stake of up to 40 percent.
"By late August, early September expressions of interest
were received, including from Shanghai Stock Exchange," Nadeem
Naqvi, Managing Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange, told
Reuters by telephone.
Shanghai Stock Exchange did not respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)