KARACHI, Pakistan Nov 6 Pakistani stocks closed
slightly lower on Friday, with no clear triggers moving the
market in either direction, traders said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange
closed down 0.08 percent at 34,426.75.
"Today's trading was very range-bound, between 0.2 percent
up and down intraday, but the notable thing was that volumes
were among the highest we have seen this month," said Raza
Jafri, senior researcher at Inter Market Securities Ltd.
Traded volume on the day stood at 182.2 million shares,
compared to 150.2 million shares on the previous day.
"There were no major market-wide triggers, it was only
specifics names that saw heightened interest due to specific
events to do with those companies."
The market also seemed largely unaffected by the
International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approval on Thursday evening
of the latest tranche in Pakistan's 36-month $6.68 billion
programme with the agency.
Traders said this was because the approval of the $502
million tranche was in line with market expectations.
Index heavyweight Engro suffered losses on multiple fronts,
with Engro Corporation Ltd losing 2.43 percent and
Engro Fertilizers Ltd down 4.24 percent.
This was off the back of a government announcement that
natural gas supply would be redirected from Engro plants to the
Guddu electricity generation station.
Those losses were pared by stocks such as MCB Bank Ltd
which rose 1.10 percent and Hub Power Company
which ended 0.97 percent higher.
The rupee was unchanged at 105.43/104.48 against the
dollar, compared with Thursday's close.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 5.90 percent
from Thursday's close of 5.75 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)