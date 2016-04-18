KARACHI, Pakistan, April 18 Pakistan shares
edged lower on Monday, with oil stocks dragging the index down
after a producers' meeting in Doha aimed at capping global oil
output failed, analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 0.02 percent lower, or 7.15 points, at 33,759.97.
"Despite the collapse of talks, oil market watchers say the
lack of a Doha deal would be better in the long term and would
mean that a rebalancing process of supply and demand can
continue to its natural conclusion," said Gohar Rasool, head of
international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd ended down 1.44 percent,
Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd closed 1.09
percent lower and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd fell 0.78
percent.
"The cement sector staged a mixed performance where Fauji
Cement Company Ltd, despite outperforming market
expectations, failed to ignite investors' interest," Rasool
said.
Fauji Cement, which announced a 59 percent increase in
third-quarter earnings at 1.56 billion rupees ($14.90 million)
on Monday, fell 1.25 percent.
"We expect oil prices to dominate the market sentiment in
the upcoming week, along with updates on our political
landscape," said Rasool, referring to the controversy regarding
offshore holdings by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family that
were disclosed in the 'Panama Papers' documents leak.
Traded volume was nearly stagnant from Friday's trading at
94.68 million shares, with value at 6.22 billion rupees ($59.39
million).
The rupee ended at 104.75/104.80 against the dollar,
compared with Friday's close of 104.66/104.70
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.60 percent
from Friday's close of 6.00 percent.
($1 = 104.6900 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)