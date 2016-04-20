KARACHI, Pakistan, April 20 Pakistan shares
ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down mainly due to
profit-taking in cement stocks, analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 0.33 percent lower, or 109.78 points, at
33,619.84.
"Cements, the crown jewel of the 100 index, witnessed
profit-taking amid over-stretched price run-up," said Gohar
Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities
Pvt Ltd.
Lucky Cement Ltd closed down 2.85 percent, Fauji
Cement Company Ltd dropped 0.85 percent and Maple Leaf
Cement Factory Ltd slipped 1.42 percent.
Other index heavyweights that fell included Pakistan State
Oil Company Ltd, down 2.14 percent, and MCB Bank Ltd
, which fell 0.52 percent.
Positive results saw investors take an interest in Sui
Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd, with the stock closing
3.75 percent higher and ending the day as the volume leader,
said Hammad Aman, equity sales manager at Topline Securities Pvt
Ltd.
Traded volume stood at 111.9 million shares, with traded
value at 8.03 billion rupees ($76.81 million).
The rupee ended at 104.71/104.75 against the dollar,
compared with Tuesday's close of 104.77/104.80.
Overnight rates in the money market remained steady at 6.20
percent from Tuesday's close.
($1 = 104.6000 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)