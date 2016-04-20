KARACHI, Pakistan, April 20 Pakistan shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down mainly due to profit-taking in cement stocks, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.33 percent lower, or 109.78 points, at 33,619.84.

"Cements, the crown jewel of the 100 index, witnessed profit-taking amid over-stretched price run-up," said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

Lucky Cement Ltd closed down 2.85 percent, Fauji Cement Company Ltd dropped 0.85 percent and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd slipped 1.42 percent.

Other index heavyweights that fell included Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd, down 2.14 percent, and MCB Bank Ltd , which fell 0.52 percent.

Positive results saw investors take an interest in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd, with the stock closing 3.75 percent higher and ending the day as the volume leader, said Hammad Aman, equity sales manager at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

Traded volume stood at 111.9 million shares, with traded value at 8.03 billion rupees ($76.81 million).

The rupee ended at 104.71/104.75 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.77/104.80.

Overnight rates in the money market remained steady at 6.20 percent from Tuesday's close.

($1 = 104.6000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)