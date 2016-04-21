KARACHI, Pakistan, April 21 Pakistan stocks
ended lower on Thursday after a volatile session that saw gains
in oil stocks being offset by losses in other sectors following
concerns over broad-based corruption investigations, analysts
said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock
Exchange closed down 0.14 percent at 33,572.13.
Early in the day, the index was up with oil stocks leading
gains on positive news about global crude prices, said Gohar
Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities
Pvt Ltd.
"The first session started with a rally in crude oil
dominating market sentiment," said Rasool. "Every energy stock
went ballistic, with Pakistan Oilfields Ltd and
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd hitting their upper circuits
right from the word go."
However, the market later lost ground. Analysts said the
losses were part of broad-based selling after unconfirmed
reports that the country's army chief had dismissed several
military officers for corruption, prompting concerns of more
broad-based probes.
Among index heavyweights that fell were Engro Corp Ltd
, Lucky Cement Ltd and MCB Bank Ltd.
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd ended lower after
posting disappointing results.
The rupee ended at 104.70/104.75 against the dollar,
compared with Wednesday's close of 104.71/104.75.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.10 percent
from Wednesday's close of 6.20 percent.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)