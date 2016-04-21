KARACHI, Pakistan, April 21 Pakistan stocks ended lower on Thursday after a volatile session that saw gains in oil stocks being offset by losses in other sectors following concerns over broad-based corruption investigations, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.14 percent at 33,572.13.

Early in the day, the index was up with oil stocks leading gains on positive news about global crude prices, said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

"The first session started with a rally in crude oil dominating market sentiment," said Rasool. "Every energy stock went ballistic, with Pakistan Oilfields Ltd and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd hitting their upper circuits right from the word go."

However, the market later lost ground. Analysts said the losses were part of broad-based selling after unconfirmed reports that the country's army chief had dismissed several military officers for corruption, prompting concerns of more broad-based probes.

Among index heavyweights that fell were Engro Corp Ltd , Lucky Cement Ltd and MCB Bank Ltd.

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd ended lower after posting disappointing results.

The rupee ended at 104.70/104.75 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.71/104.75.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.10 percent from Wednesday's close of 6.20 percent. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)