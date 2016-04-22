KARACHI, Pakistan, April 22 Pakistan shares
ended higher on Friday, led by oil stocks on higher
international crude oil prices, even as investors booked profits
on cement stocks, analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 0.50 percent higher, or 167.41 points, at
33,739.54.
"Energy stocks dominated market sentiment, similar to the
previous day, due to expectations of a drastic decline in
production amongst non-OPEC members," said Gohar Rasool, head of
international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.
Oil stocks gained through the day, with Oil and Gas
Development Company Ltd rising 0.63 percent, Pakistan
Petroleum Ltd climbing 3.98 percent and Pakistan
Oilfields Ltd up 1.94 percent.
Automobile assemblers saw high trading volumes, with Dewan
Farooque Motors Ltd jumping 6.99 percent, Ghani
Automobile Industries Ltd up 2.46 percent and Honda
Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 1.24 percent higher.
Cement stocks took a hit on profit booking following a rally
due to buying by foreign investors, Rasool said.
D G Khan Cement Company Ltd lost 1.14 percent,
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd slid 1.5 percent and
Kohat Cement Company Ltd was down 2 percent.
Traded volume was about 20 percent lower at 92.64 million
shares, while traded value was at 6.83 billion rupees ($65.19
million).
The rupee ended at 104.73/104.77 against the dollar,
compared with Thursday's close of 104.70/104.75.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.25 percent
from Thursday's close of 6.10 percent.
($1 = 104.7100 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)