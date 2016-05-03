KARACHI May 3 Pakistani stocks ended higher on
Tuesday led by banks and on gains in shares of Oil and Gas
Development Co Ltd, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed up 0.95 percent at 34,897.30.
"Investors' anticipation of end of foreign selling in
banking stocks helped them gain, and rumours that OGDCL will be
Shariah-compliant also led it to close at its upper limit," said
Muhammad Rizwan, manager sales at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.
The banking sector led the gains with MCB Bank Ltd
rising 2.91 percent, United Bank Ltd up 2.03 percent
and Habib Bank Ltd climbing 1.57 percent.
Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd ended up 5 percent.
Traded volume rose 6.4 percent to 197 million shares while
value increased 31 percent to 9.2 billion ($89 million).
The rupee ended steady at 104.73/104.77 against the
dollar.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 5.75 percent
from Monday's close of 5.00 percent.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)