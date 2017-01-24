By Syed Raza Hassan
| KARACHI, Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan Jan 24 Pakistan's benchmark
index briefly touched a record high level of 50,050.19 on
Tuesday, before edging down, underpinned by buying in cement
sector.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
touched the key level soon after the market opened for
trading on Tuesday.
"It is a technical market correction; market may hover close
to 50,000 level and may cross the fifty thousand mark in current
or next session," Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB
Securities Private Ltd, told Reuters.
"The index performance shows the local investors' confidence
in the market."
A delegation from a Chinese-led consortium, made up of China
Financial Futures Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen
Stock Exchange and two other firms, formally signed documents on
Friday to buy a 40 percent stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
The deal was made public in December last year.
The benchmark index soared 61 percent over the last 12
months, making it one of world's top performing indexes.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)