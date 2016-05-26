KARACHI, Pakistan May 26 Pakistan stocks closed
higher on Monday as rising international oil prices buoyed oil
stocks, while bank shares extended losses after the central bank
cut its key policy rate over the weekend, analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
finished 0.11 percent higher, or 41.54 points, to close
at 36,540.97 points.
"Brent crude traded above $50 per barrel for the first time
since November on signs a two-year surplus is coming to an end,
lifting commodity companies," said Gohar Rasool, head of
international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd closed up 0.17
percent, while Hascol Petroleum Ltd rose 1.08 percent.
Banking stocks however fell after Pakistan's central bank
cut its key interest rate to 5.75 percent. MCB Bank Ltd
dropped 0.6 percent, while Habib Bank Ltd lost 0.67
precent.
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd rallied, gaining 5.0 percent
to close at 253.05 rupees, while Engro Foods Ltd
closed up 3.87 percent.
Traded volume stood at 109 million shares, with traded value
at 7.83 billion rupees ($74.74 million).
The rupee ended flat at 104.78/104.83 against the
dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.77/104.80.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 5.70 percent
from Wednesday's close of 5.50 percent.
($1 = 104.7700 Pakistani rupees)
