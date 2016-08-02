KARACHI Aug 2Pakistan stocks edged lower on
Tuesday to snap five sessions of gains as the market witnessed
consolidation, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed down 0.03 percent, or 13.71 points, at 39,786.93.
"Consolidation was observed today after the market closed at
an all-time high in the previous session," said Fawad Khan, head
of research, KASB Securities Ltd.
Dewan Cement Ltd and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Ltd topped the volume chart with around 50 million
shares traded, and gained 5.02 percent and 3.28 percent
respectively.
Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd gained 4.78 percent after
the company hiked car prices by 3 percent.
The rupee ended firmer at 104.79/104.82 against the
dollar, compared with Monday's close of 104.81/104.85.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.30 percent
from Monday's close of 5.40 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
