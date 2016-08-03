Aug 3 - Pakistan stocks edged lower on Wednesday as the
market continued to see consolidation from the last session,
dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed down 0.43 percent at 39,615.76.
"Market continued to witness consolidation for the second
session, profit-taking was seen in oil and gas stocks," said
Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.
Lower international crude prices led oil and gas stocks to
end lower.
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd fell 1.85 percent while
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd lost 1.3 percent.
The rupee ended stronger at 104.61/104.65 against the
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.79/104.82.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 5.60 percent
from Tuesday's close of 5.30 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)