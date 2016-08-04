KARACHI, Aug 4 - Pakistan stocks closed lower on Thursday
marking their third session of losses as investors locked in
profits from a recent rally, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed down 0.43 percent, or 169.06 points, at 39,446.70.
"Mainly profit-taking along with some consolidation was
witnessed by the market, which led the index to close down,"
said Hammad Aman, manager of equity sales, at Topline Securities
Pvt Ltd.
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd was the best
performer on the index and gained 1.97 percent.
Correction was seen in cement stocks with D G Khan Cement
Company Ltd dropping 2.28 percent, Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd slipping 1.38 percent and Lucky Cement Ltd
declining 1.62 percent.
The rupee ended stronger at 104.53/104.57 against
the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.61/104.65.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.1 percent from
Wednesday's close of 5.6 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)