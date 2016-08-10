KARACHI Aug 10 Pakistan stocks edged up to a
fresh record high on Wednesday led by foreign portfolio flows,
dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 0.36 percent higher, or 142.17 points, at
39,805.88.
It last hit a record closing high on Aug. 1 when it touched
39,800.64 at the close of trade.
"Positive foreign portfolio investments since the last few
sessions, plus some stability on the political front led the
market to reach a new high," said Fawad Khan, head of research
at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.
Cements stocks gained, with Lucky Cement Ltd up
2.67 percent, D G Khan Cement Company Ltd rising 0.73
percent and Dewan Cement Ltd inching up 0.30 percent.
The rupee was steady at 104.57/104.61 against the
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.57/104.62.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.90 percent
from Tuesday's close of 6.00 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)