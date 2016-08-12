KARACHI Aug 12 Pakistan stocks posted an
all-time closing high on Friday, led by gains in oil stocks due
to a rise in crude prices overnight, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed up 0.12 percent, or 46.04 points, at 39,907.64.
"Rising global crude prices mainly led the index, which made
an intra-day high of 40,083," said Hammad Aman, manager, equity
sales, Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd climbed 0.62 percent,
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd gained 2.48 percent, while Oil
and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 0.98 percent.
The rupee ended weaker at 104.61/104.65 against the
dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.52/104.59.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.8 percent from
Thursday's close of 5.85 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)