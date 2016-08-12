KARACHI Aug 12 Pakistan stocks posted an all-time closing high on Friday, led by gains in oil stocks due to a rise in crude prices overnight, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.12 percent, or 46.04 points, at 39,907.64.

"Rising global crude prices mainly led the index, which made an intra-day high of 40,083," said Hammad Aman, manager, equity sales, Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

Pakistan Oilfields Ltd climbed 0.62 percent, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd gained 2.48 percent, while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 0.98 percent.

The rupee ended weaker at 104.61/104.65 against the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.52/104.59.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.8 percent from Thursday's close of 5.85 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)