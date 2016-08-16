KARACHI Aug 16 Pakistan shares closed at an all-time high on Tuesday, helped by gains in food and personal care, oil and cement stocks.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.05 percent, or 19.65 points, higher at 40,050.17.

"Market witnessed more of a consolidation above the 40,000 level as the results season continues," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

Dewan Cement Ltd gained 0.16 percent, Lucky Cement Ltd rose 0.70 percent and Kohat Cement Co Ltd climbed 2.41 percent.

Nestle Pakistan Ltd gained 0.87 percent, while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 0.45 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.67/104.71 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 104.66/104.70.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.85 percent from Monday's close of 5.90 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)