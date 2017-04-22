By Syed Raza Hassan
| KARACHI, Pakistan, April 22
The Securities and
Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Saturday announced it had
ordered an investigation into brokers suspected of market
manipulation on Pakistan's stock exchange.
It did not name the brokers, but issued a strongly worded
statement describing their tactics to manipulate prices on the
Pakistan Stock Exchange over several years.
"These securities brokers deliberately interfered with the
workings of the market to defraud investors," it said in a
statement.
It said the brokers entered bids and offers with the prior
intent of cancelling them before trade execution, commonly known
as "spoofing", to create the false appearance of market
activity.
The benchmark KSE100 is up 3.97 percent in 2017, closing at
49708 on Friday.
Last month the first meeting of the exchange’s reconstituted
board of directors was held, with four seats occupied by a
Chinese consortium that holds 40 per cent equity in the bourse,
after completion of a divestment.
Last year the bourse was restored to the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index, giving it a wider range of potential investors
than as a Frontier Market.
