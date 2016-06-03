KARACHI, June 3 Pakistani stocks hit an all-time closing high for the second consecutive session on Friday, as the bourse rallied ahead of expected concessions for industrial sectors in the federal budget, due to be announced later in the day, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange ended 1.04 percent higher at 37,223 points.

The index hit an all-time high of 37,360.88 in intraday trade, notching up a peak gain of 1.4 percent.

"Hours before the PML-N government is scheduled to unveil its budget, we expect it to focus on reforms, incentives to push exports and help the ailing agriculture sector," said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

Textile stocks, in line for possible tax breaks in order to spur exports, rallied on the day, Rasool said.

Nishat Mills Ltd closed up 3.5 percent, while Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd rose 4.09 percent.

Other index heavyweights that gained on the day included Oil and Gas Development Company, up 0.82 percent, Lucky Cement Ltd, which gained 1.59 percent, and Kot Addu Power Company Ltd, which closed up 2.58 percent.

Traded volume on the day stood at 172.8 million shares, with traded value at 12.5 billion rupees ($120.27 million).

The rupee ended stronger at 104.60/104.65 against the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.66/104.71.

($1 = 104.6000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Sunil Nair)