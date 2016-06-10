KARACHI, June 10 Pakistan stocks closed lower on Friday on foreign selling and anxiety over whether the country's stock market would be included as an emerging market in the MSCI index later this month, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange ended 1.27 percent lower at 36,940.88 points.

Pakistan's stock exchange was dropped from the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in 2008 but the country has in recent months launched a final push to get back in so it can vastly expand its pool of potential investors.

"Foreign selling coupled with mixed reviews about the upgradation of the stock exchange as an emerging market led the index to decline by 473 points and close at the 36,940 level," said Hammad Aman, Manager Equity Sales at Topline Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

Volume fell 22 percent to 109 million shares while value rose 3 percent to 7 billion rupees.

K-Electric and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Private Ltd led the volume chart with a combined trade of 22 million shares.

Heavyweight stocks such as Hub Power Company Ltd, Engro Corporation Ltd fell more than 3 percent each, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was down 1.5 percent while United Bank Ltd ended 2 percent lower. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Sunil Nair)