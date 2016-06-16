KARACHI, June 16 Pakistani stocks closed higher
on Thursday, largely due to continuing positive investor
sentiment following MSCI's announcement a day earlier that the
bourse was to be included in its emerging markets index,
analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
finished 0.50 percent higher at 38,751.60.
The index hit an all-time high of 39,039.67 in intraday
trade, before retracing some gains prior to the close.
"Since the MSCI upgrade, Pakistan remains disconnected with
its regional and global peers because the event itself is big
enough to re-rate the entire index," said Gohar Rasool, head of
international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.
Large-cap banking stocks, which comprise several of the
stocks to be included in the emerging markets index at its next
review in May 2017, rallied on the day, said Rasool.
Habib Bank Ltd closed at the daily upper limit of
rising 5 percent, MCB Bank Ltd rose 4.63 percent and
United Bank Ltd gained 2.31 percent.
Cement stocks performed well on the day, after a ruling that
allowed them to pass on an increase in federal excise duties to
consumers, Rasool said.
D G Khan Cement Company Ltd rose 3.24 percent,
while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd hit the upper
circuit breaker of 5 percent.
Traded volume stood at 191 million shares, with traded value
at 16.15 billion rupees ($154.43 million).
($1 = 104.5800 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Sunil Nair)