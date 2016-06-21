KARACHI, June 21 Pakistan stocks edged down on profit-taking Tuesday, led lower by oil, cement and bank stocks, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange ended 0.14 percent lower, or down 54.51 points, at 38,415.31.

"Volatility prevailed as the index juggled between +136 and -131 points to fall by 55 points amid profit-taking witnessed across the board," said Ahmed Saeed Khan, an equity trader at JS Securities.

Oil stocks were down as global oil prices fell.

Oil prices were down on Tuesday after a strong two-day rally abated amid volatility fed in part by a vote later this week in Britain that will determine whether the country will leave the European Union.

National Refinery Ltd and Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd were the biggest losers, falling 1.38 and 1.54 percent, respectively.

"Profit-taking was seen in the banking sector that remained mostly negative throughout the day despite the news of China easing rules for Pakistani banks to operate in the country," Khan said.

The ministry of commerce said in a televised press conference on Monday that Pakistan's largest bank, Habib Bank Ltd, had received approval to open a branch in the Chinese city of Urumqi, the first South Asian bank to be granted such a licence.

The biggest loser was Bank Alfalah Ltd, which fell 3.30 percent.

Cement sectors stocks too lost ground, with DG Khan Cement Company falling 1.14 percent. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)