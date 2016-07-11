KARACHI, July 11 Pakistan stocks closed higher
on Monday, after a choppy trading session that saw initial
losses but was buoyed in late trading by investment sentiment
echoing regional markets, analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
ended up 1.06 percent, or 401.20 points, to close at
38,367.96.
The gains on Monday saw the index completely erase the
losses that had occurred days after the Brexit vote on June 23,
said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market
Securities Pvt Ltd.
Oil stocks were among the gainers, Rasool added, despite
global oil prices taking a dip.
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd closed up as much as 1.58
percent, Oil and Gas Development Company gained 0.9
percent, and Pakistan Oilfields Ltd climbed as much as
0.92 percent.
Meanwhile, cement and fertiliser stocks also enjoyed a
strong trading session, Rasool said. Lucky Cement Ltd
gained as much as 3.46 percent, Fauji Cement Company Ltd
rose 2.37 percent, and fertiliser manufacturer Dawood
Hercules Corporation Ltd ended up 4 percent.
Traded volume on the day rose to 110.8 million shares, with
traded value at 11.15 billion rupees ($106.39 million).
($1 = 104.8000 Pakistani rupees)
