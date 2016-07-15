KARACHI, July 15 Pakistan stocks closed lower on Friday after gaining for five consecutive sessions, mainly on profit-taking, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange ended 0.17 percent lower, or down 68.53 points, at 39,188.47.

"Profit-taking was seen in the session and the upcoming weekend led the market to close down," Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd, told Reuters.

"After gaining for five consecutive days, high volatility was observed today and the market closed down," said Hammad Aman, manager, equity sales at Topline Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

Volumes rose 21 percent to 199 million shares, while traded value was up 17 percent at 16.3 billion rupees ($155.76 million).

TRG Pak Ltd, Dewan Motors and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines led the volume charts with volumes of 15,792,000, 12,391,500 and 12,130,000, respectively.

Major losers included Dewan Cement Ltd which closed 0.91 percent lower, and K-Electric Ltd, which lost 1.20 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.80/104.84 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.80/104.85

Overnight rates in the money market rates fell to 5.60 percent from Thursday's close of 6.25 percent. ($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)