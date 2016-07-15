KARACHI, July 15 Pakistan stocks closed lower on
Friday after gaining for five consecutive sessions, mainly on
profit-taking, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
ended 0.17 percent lower, or down 68.53 points, at
39,188.47.
"Profit-taking was seen in the session and the upcoming
weekend led the market to close down," Fawad Khan, head of
research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd, told Reuters.
"After gaining for five consecutive days, high volatility
was observed today and the market closed down," said Hammad
Aman, manager, equity sales at Topline Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Volumes rose 21 percent to 199 million shares, while traded
value was up 17 percent at 16.3 billion rupees ($155.76
million).
TRG Pak Ltd, Dewan Motors and Sui
Northern Gas Pipelines led the volume charts with
volumes of 15,792,000, 12,391,500 and 12,130,000, respectively.
Major losers included Dewan Cement Ltd which
closed 0.91 percent lower, and K-Electric Ltd, which
lost 1.20 percent.
The rupee ended at 104.80/104.84 per dollar, compared
with Thursday's close of 104.80/104.85
Overnight rates in the money market rates fell to 5.60
percent from Thursday's close of 6.25 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)