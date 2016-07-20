KARACHI, July 20 Pakistan stocks ended lower for a second session on Wednesday, led by oil and gas stocks on falls in oil prices overnight and in early Asian trade, and as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of corporate earnings, dealers said.

In thin trading on Wednesday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 13 cents at $44.52 a barrel, while Brent crude edged higher in muted trading as investors awaited a clearer signal from weekly U.S. crude inventory data on whether a glut was easing in the world's largest oil-consuming nation.

Oil prices fell as much 1 percent for a second day in a row on Tuesday.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.28 percent, or 110.09 points, at 39,098.79.

"The wait for earnings season to begin has kept investors on the sidelines," Fawad Khan of KASB Securities Ltd told Reuters.

Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd slipped 2.2 percent, while National Refinery Ltd lost 2.1 percent.

The rupee ended stronger 104.79/104.83 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.80/104.87.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.20 percent from Tuesday's close of 5.50 percent.

