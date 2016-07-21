Russia appeals to WTO over EU duties on Russian steel
MOSCOW, Jan 30 Russia said on Monday it was appealing to the World Trade Organisation to settle a dispute with the European Union over anti-dumping duties imposed on its steelmakers.
KARACHI, July 21 Pakistan stocks snapped two sessions of losses to close at a record high on Thursday, on continued foreign investor inflow, and gains led by cement and auto sector stocks, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.53 percent, or 208 points, at 39,306.79.
"Taking cue from net foreign investment in the last two sessions, market closed at a new high, led by cement and auto stocks," said Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB Securities Ltd.
"There was net inflow of foreign funds worth $1.8 million and $1.6 million in the last two sessions, respectively."
Lucky Cement Ltd gained 2.77 percent and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd rose 1.43 percent.
The rupee ended weaker 104.81/104.85 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.79/104.83.
Overnight rates in the money market dropped to 6.10 percent from Wednesday's close of 6.20 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
COLOMBO, Jan 30 Sri Lankan stocks ended marginally higher on Monday in lacklustre trading as bargain-hunting investors picked up battered shares, but political instability and a rise in interest rates capped gains, brokers said.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 30 India has surrendered its status as the world's top importer of coal back to China, with its overseas purchases in 2016 falling to less than 200 million tonnes.