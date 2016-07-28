Elliott nominates 5 directors in proxy fight aimed at Arconic
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Arconic Inc. is facing a proxy fight from its largest shareholder after Elliott Management on Tuesday nominated five directors to serve on the company's board.
KARACHI, July 28 Pakistan stocks extended gains for a third straight session after touching an all-time high on Thursday, on continued foreign investor inflows, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.09 percent at 39,468.98, after having hit a record high of 39,716.14 earlier in the session.
"Taking cues from the last session, positive sentiment prevailed due to continued foreign inflows," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Ltd.
Habib Bank Ltd gained 1.07 percent, National Bank of Pakistan rose 2.19 percent and MCB Bank Ltd was up 0.80 percent.
The rupee ended 104.81/104.85 against the dollar, unchanged from Wednesday's close.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.25 percent from Wednesday's close of 6.10 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Jan 31 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as cost cuts failed to offset the impact of weak oil prices.
VIENNA, Jan 31 Austria's financial watchdog FMA is investigating whether steel company Voestalpine was open enough about cost over-runs at its plant in Texas, a spokesman said on Tuesday.