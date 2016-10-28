Indian film heroes tackle land rights, champion underdog
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
Karachi Oct 28 Pakistani shares fell on all days this week, bringing down the benchmark index below the 40,000 mark, as political tensions deepened between the ruling and opposition parties, spooking investors.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.29 percent, or 114.43 points, at 39,872.88. The index fell 3.4 percent this week.
"Fear gripped investors on increased political tensions between PTI (Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf) and ruling party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) creating a selling spree on Friday," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.
Among the gainers, Fauji Cement Company Ltd rose 3.01 percent, while Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd was up 4.98 percent.
The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 104.80/104.84 against the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.79/104.83.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.80 percent from Thursday's close of 5.75 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
COLOMBO, Jan 26 Sri Lankan stocks recovered from a near-10-month low to end slightly firmer on Thursday as investors bought large-cap shares while concerns over political instability and the rally in interest rates weighed on market sentiment.
Jan 26 Dow Chemical Co reported a 14 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by its move to take full control of Dow Corning, which was previously a joint venture with Gorilla glass maker Corning Inc.