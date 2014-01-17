UPDATE 4-Rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry dead at 90
* Went to prison for sex crime, tax evasion (Adds Berry comment from announcement of his upcoming album, paragraph 13)
ISLAMABAD Jan 17 Taliban gunmen killed three men working for a private television station in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi on Friday, the station and the Islamist militant group said.
Gunmen on motorcycles shot dead a technician, guard and driver working for Express TV, the station said.
Regional Taliban spokesman Sajjad Mohmand claimed responsibility for the attack in a phone call to Reuters. "We will continue to target the media if they do not stop propaganda against Islam and the Taliban," he said.
Former Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan told the station it had been attacked because the Taliban considered its coverage biased and the Taliban would continue to attack journalists they disagreed with.
"Channels should give coverage to our ideology. Otherwise we will continue attacking the media," the TV station broadcast him saying.
Express TV was attacked twice last year and several employees were injured.
Five journalists were killed in Pakistan last year. The Committee to Protect Journalists says it is one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a journalist. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Went to prison for sex crime, tax evasion (Adds Berry comment from announcement of his upcoming album, paragraph 13)
FRANKFURT, March 19 A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT, March 19 Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.