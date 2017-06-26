By Mubasher Bukhari
| LAHORE, Pakistan, June 26
LAHORE, Pakistan, June 26 Pakistani hospitals on
Monday struggled to treat scores of severely burned victims of a
fuel tanker explosion that killed at least 146 people, as Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif flew back from an overseas trip to visit
the injured.
More than 118 people were injured in the explosion in the
eastern province of Punjab, which came as people gathered to
collect leaking fuel after the tanker overturned on Sunday,
government officials and rescue workers said.
The disaster was one of several deadly events to mar the
run-up to Monday's Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the
Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. At least 65 people were killed
in bombings in two cities on Friday claimed by Islamist
militants including the Pakistani Taliban and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.
A burst tyre apparently caused the speeding fuel tanker to
overturn on a sharp bend on a highway on the outskirts of the
city of Bahawalpur, provincial spokesman Malik Muhammed Ahmed
Khan said.
It was not clear what triggered the fireball but on Sunday,
a spokesman for rescue services said someone was believed to
have lit a cigarette.
"Rehabilitation and treatment of the victims is our top
priority," Khan said.
Hospitals are also arranging DNA testing to identify the
many bodies that were charred beyond recognition. At least 20
children are among the dead.
Many of the burn victims have been moved the larger cities
of Karachi and Lahore. Governments hospital are
often-underequipped and the ones in Bahawalpur and nearby Multan
were set up only to handle small numbers, Khan said.
The oil tanker driver, who survived, has been detained to
assist in an investigation, but early reports do not indicate
human error, Khan said.
He said a separate investigation was underway to see why
police did not disperse the crowds of people who gathered to
collect fuel.
"Police did try but we are looking into what went wrong," he
said.
Prime Minister Sharif visited the injured in Bahawalpur's
Victoria Hospital on Sunday after flying home from a trip to
London, his office said.
Television footage showed the prime minister standing by the
bedsides of victims.
Sharif had been in London to attend his grandson's
graduation ceremony, his daughter Maryam said in a tweet.
(Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Robert Birsel)