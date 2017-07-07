ISLAMABAD, July 7 Pakistan's oil and gas
regulator on Friday ordered the local subsidiary of Royal Dutch
Shell to pay at least 210 million rupees ($1.99 million)in
damages and compensation for tanker explosion that killed more
than 200 people last month.
A copy of the report on the June 25 explosion held Shell
Pakistan Ltd responsible for the massive blast in southern
Punjab province after a tanker carrying gasoline for company
rolled over.
At least 209 people were killed and many injured after local
villagers had gathered to collect the fuel spilling from the
tanker.
($1 = 105.5000 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Saad Sayeed. Writing by Kay Johnson)