Dec 31 BlackBerry Ltd said it has
decided to continue its operations in Pakistan as the government
dropped a request for access to users' data.
The company, which has faced similar problems in the past in
India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, had
said last month it would delay shutting down its operations in
Pakistan until Dec. 30.
State-run Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had in July
demanded that the company give access to its BlackBerry
Enterprise Services (BES), which encrypts data such as emails
and instant messages.
BlackBerry, formerly known as Research In Motion Ltd, said
on Thursday it would not provide access to its BES servers. (blck.by/1mTmcvp)
A report released in July by British-based watchdog Privacy
International said Pakistan's powerful military intelligence
agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was seeking to
dramatically expand its ability to intercept communications.
Shares of the company were down 0.46 percent at C$12.91 on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)