ISLAMABAD Jan 17 Pakistan will hold an auction for its first licence for third-generation (3G) mobile telecom services on March 29, an official at the country's telecoms authority said on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Mohammed Yaseen said the base price for the auction would be $210 million. He said the licence term would be for eight years. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Dan Lalor)