BRIEF-Memex Inc reports Q1 loss per share C$0.007
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to C$505,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISLAMABAD Jan 17 Pakistan will hold an auction for its first licence for third-generation (3G) mobile telecom services on March 29, an official at the country's telecoms authority said on Tuesday.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Mohammed Yaseen said the base price for the auction would be $210 million. He said the licence term would be for eight years. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 17 As author, poet and essayist James Baldwin started writing a book in the late 1960s exploring the lives of three black civil rights activists, little did he realize his examination of race relations would resonate so deeply in present day America.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 17 An old friend of Robert Durst, a real estate icon tied to slayings explored in HBO's series "The Jinx," acknowledged on the witness stand on Friday in Los Angeles that he has been inconsistent in describing what he called Durst's private confession to murder.