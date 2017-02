KARACHI Oct 11 Pakistan's trade deficit narrowed to $1.786 billion in September from $1.842 billion in August, the Federal Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The trade deficit was $1.188 billion in September last year and totalled $5.114 billion in the first three months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $3.971 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Exports increased to $1.836 billion in September, from $1.593 billion a year ago, according to the bureau. Imports totalled $3.622 billion in September, up from $2.781 in September last year. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)